VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN): Decline Of -867.74% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.97M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -254.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.75% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.26% year-to-date, but still up 5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -13.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -867.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -437.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.85 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. to make $350k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $442k and $350k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 72.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.99%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 16.3 million shares worth $31.79 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.89% or 16.3 million shares worth $31.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.74 million shares worth $9.35 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.51 million shares worth around $10.73 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.

