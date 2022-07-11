VEON Stock Forecast 2022: VEON Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 45.45%

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. VEON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -440.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from VEON Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.99% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is -10.14% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.10%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares, and 21.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.18%. VEON Ltd. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Exor Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 106.43 million shares worth $72.67 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 6.08% or 106.43 million shares worth $72.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.79 million shares worth $11.14 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held roughly 7.18 million shares worth around $12.27 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.