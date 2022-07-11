Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.94, and it changed around -$4.77 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.00B. TWLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $412.68, offering almost -369.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.28% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.94 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.79% year-to-date, but still up 10.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -13.70% up in the 30-day period.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.58 percent over the past six months and at a -56.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $981.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $668.93 million and $680.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.10%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 87.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.71%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 1,224 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 10.44 million shares worth $2.75 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.08% or 10.44 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $535.35 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.