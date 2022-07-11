Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.15, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $334.69M. TUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.44, offering almost -255.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.52% since then. We note from Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TUP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.85 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.24% year-to-date, but still up 12.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 10.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -249.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Tupperware Brands Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.00 percent over the past six months and at a -39.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -63.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $348.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation to make $345 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.87% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, and 84.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.30%. Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is held by 264 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.38% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $121.38 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 17.32% or 7.94 million shares worth $154.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.43 million shares worth $52.94 million, making up 7.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $47.75 million, which represents about 5.71% of the total shares outstanding.