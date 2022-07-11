Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -99.34% Decline

In today’s recent session, 2.95 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -84.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.62% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.52 million.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -34.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.26 percent over the past six months and at a 28.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 48.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $691.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $686.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $656 million and $626 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.65% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 58.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.99%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 419 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.74% of the shares, which is about 52.71 million shares worth $156.27 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.96% or 47.39 million shares worth $140.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 33.15 million shares worth $98.28 million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.2 million shares worth around $48.04 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.