TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.21M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.39, offering almost -456.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2670 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 10.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.30%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.97% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.33%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.17% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13130.0 shares worth $3101.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.