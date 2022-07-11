Stock Performance And Outlook Of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.52 or -7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.40M. AZUL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.55, offering almost -291.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.91% since then. We note from Azul S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.16 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is -35.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZUL is forecast to be at a low of $29.60 and a high of $141.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2062.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -353.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Azul S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.34 percent over the past six months and at a 56.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $738.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Azul S.A. to make $817.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $321.47 million and $450.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.50%.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Azul S.A. shares, and 37.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.62%. Azul S.A. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $85.3 million.

Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with 4.52% or 5.06 million shares worth $33.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.28 million shares worth $47.64 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $30.06 million, which represents about 4.11% of the total shares outstanding.