Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.07, and it changed around -$0.41 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.11B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.64, offering almost -104.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.97% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.56 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.43% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -15.89% up in the 30-day period.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.13 percent over the past six months and at a -17.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.20%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings are expected to increase by 7.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.03% per year for the next five years.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 12.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.24%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is held by 256 institutions, with Condire Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $60.74 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 0.49% or 3.5 million shares worth $56.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $28.21 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $22.16 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.