Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -426.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.84% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.39% year-to-date, but still up 12.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -12.19% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $40.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.12% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 58.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.63%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.80% of the shares, which is about 115.0 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 17.56% or 81.45 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $23.48 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $14.22 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.