Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 19.95 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.99, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.49B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.47, offering almost -461.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.82% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.37 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RIVN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.45 for the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.20 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.15% year-to-date, but still up 24.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 7.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.46 percent over the past six months and at a 56.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,431.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $338.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $634.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63,308.00%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 16.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.89% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 65.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.19%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 640 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.16% of the shares, which is about 162.08 million shares worth $16.81 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc., with 17.74% or 158.36 million shares worth $7.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 14.32 million shares worth $967.4 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 5.52 million shares worth around $373.24 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.