Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around $0.47 or 16.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.40M. PRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.56, offering almost -620.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.15% since then. We note from Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.39 for the current quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.40% year-to-date, but still up 33.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 77.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRAX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $22.52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -588.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.20 percent over the past six months and at a -8.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.00% in the next quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -115.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, and 98.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.04%. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 4.89 million shares worth $96.41 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.06% or 4.58 million shares worth $90.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $44.06 million, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $31.01 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.