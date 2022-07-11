Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 17.01 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.77, and it changed around $0.63 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.06B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.50, offering almost -135.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.76% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.76 million.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.02 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.97% year-to-date, but still up 19.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 4.88% up in the 30-day period.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.74 percent over the past six months and at a 8.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $192.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $270.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.90%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 55.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.76%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 905 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 50.5 million shares worth $1.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.59% or 49.66 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.39 million shares worth $462.59 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.03 million shares worth around $367.91 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.