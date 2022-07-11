PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.29 or 32.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.80M. PHAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -244.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.98% since then. We note from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 537.96K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Instantly PHAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.41% year-to-date, but still up 98.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is 80.30% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.79 percent over the past six months and at a 44.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -95.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.70%.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 68.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.26%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.64% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $17.34 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 9.05% or 4.41 million shares worth $11.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $1.48 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.