Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.08 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.90, and it changed around $0.5 or 2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. BTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.29, offering almost -59.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.63% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.20 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -26.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Peabody Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 83.33 percent over the past six months and at a 53.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,328.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 939.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 77.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.82%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 281 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.98% of the shares, which is about 25.86 million shares worth $260.41 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 7.30% or 10.5 million shares worth $105.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.17 million shares worth $99.01 million, making up 6.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.16 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.