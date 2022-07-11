ONEM Stock Forecast 2022: 1Life Healthcare Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 48.57%

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.55, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. ONEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.63, offering almost -173.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.57% since then. We note from 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.26% year-to-date, but still up 47.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 35.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

1Life Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.62 percent over the past six months and at a -14.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $265.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect 1Life Healthcare Inc. to make $275.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.90%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, and 85.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.56%. 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 14.12 million shares worth $248.16 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 7.11% or 13.79 million shares worth $242.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.68 million shares worth $61.38 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.34 million shares worth around $76.31 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.