Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.78, and it changed around -$0.58 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.52B. NEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.37, offering almost -46.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.51% since then. We note from Newmont Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.38 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is -13.19% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.61 percent over the past six months and at a 15.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.30%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.62 per year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Newmont Corporation shares, and 83.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.93%. Newmont Corporation stock is held by 1,725 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.63% of the shares, which is about 92.34 million shares worth $7.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.28% or 65.69 million shares worth $4.07 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 35.63 million shares worth $2.21 billion, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.66 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.