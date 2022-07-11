MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.34, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. MNKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.44, offering almost -25.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.63% since then. We note from MannKind Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

MannKind Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MannKind Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still up 13.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is -3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNKD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

MannKind Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.90 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect MannKind Corporation to make $20.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.50%. MannKind Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.60% per year for the next five years.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.15% of MannKind Corporation shares, and 45.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.30%. MannKind Corporation stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $76.3 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.17% or 13.05 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.46 million shares worth $35.28 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $29.75 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.