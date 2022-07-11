Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.05 or 13.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -523.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.26% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.15K.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.43% year-to-date, but still up 9.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 1.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5016.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5016.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 22.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.61% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 1.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.22%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $96532.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.15% or 27900.0 shares worth $11885.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14232.0 shares worth $6062.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.