Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG).

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.34, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.08M. GRWG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.07, offering almost -1007.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.2% since then. We note from GrowGeneration Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GRWG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.51 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.74% year-to-date, but still up 20.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is -16.70% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRWG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -245.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.98 percent over the past six months and at a -223.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. to make $97.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.89 million and $114.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.40%. GrowGeneration Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 84.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares, and 53.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.58%. GrowGeneration Corp. stock is held by 258 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 4.36 million shares worth $40.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.57% or 3.51 million shares worth $32.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.31 million shares worth $36.23 million, making up 11.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $22.69 million, which represents about 7.33% of the total shares outstanding.