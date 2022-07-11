Let’s Talk About How Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around -$0.14 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. VCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -313.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.02% since then. We note from Vacasa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.03% year-to-date, but still down -7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is -29.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCSA is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Vacasa Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.08 percent over the past six months and at a -716.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Vacasa Inc. to make $392.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.74% of Vacasa Inc. shares, and 57.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.30%. Vacasa Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 29.08% of the shares, which is about 62.47 million shares worth $519.78 million.

Silver Lake Group, L.l.c., with 29.08% or 62.47 million shares worth $519.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $7.51 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.