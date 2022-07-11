Let’s Get Started On The Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 5.29 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.00M. CEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -1176.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.16% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 29.25 million.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4144 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.35% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -33.61% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEI is forecast to be at a low of $781250.00 and a high of $781250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205592005.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -205592005.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 08.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Camber Energy Inc. shares, and 6.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.72%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 22.62 million shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.40% or 11.01 million shares worth $9.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.11 million shares worth $6.04 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF held roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $3.53 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.