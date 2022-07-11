La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s (NASDAQ: LJPC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 3.14 million shares of the La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.13, and it changed around $2.74 or 80.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.89M. LJPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost 17.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.92% since then. We note from La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 59.06K.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LJPC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) trade information

Instantly LJPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 80.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.18 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is -10.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -53.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LJPC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 34.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) estimates and forecasts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.50 percent over the past six months and at a -93.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -97.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to make $13.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings are expected to increase by 139.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.20% per year for the next five years.

LJPC Dividends

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares, and 69.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.26%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock is held by 61 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 37.50% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $44.68 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.09% or 2.33 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $2.22 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.39 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.