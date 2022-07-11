Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.37, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $628.03M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.17, offering almost -310.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.83% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.76 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.12% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -18.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 27.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.49%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 178 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 9.99 million shares worth $95.7 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.99% or 2.98 million shares worth $34.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $63.28 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.44 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.