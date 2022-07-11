IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.29M. IZEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -223.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.16% since then. We note from IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 328.29K.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IZEA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Instantly IZEA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.31% year-to-date, but still up 3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 4.21% up in the 30-day period.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

IZEA Worldwide Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.46 percent over the past six months and at a 120.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IZEA Worldwide Inc. to make $9.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.38 million and $6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.30%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, and 12.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.70%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.32% of the shares, which is about 2.68 million shares worth $3.6 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.93% or 1.82 million shares worth $2.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $2.35 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.