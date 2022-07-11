Is Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SOLO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around -$0.18 or -10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.50M. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -180.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.44% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.96% year-to-date, but still up 8.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -8.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -413.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -413.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.23 percent over the past six months and at a -51.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 524.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. to make $2.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $185.02k and $289.81k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 699.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 931.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 15.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.89%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.57% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $18.13 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 6.44% or 2.08 million shares worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $14.19 million, making up 22.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.