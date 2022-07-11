Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.5 million shares of the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.16 or 7.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.20M. IINN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.59, offering almost -324.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.33% since then. We note from Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IINN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.67% year-to-date, but still up 71.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) is 34.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IINN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -342.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -342.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.05 percent over the past six months and at a 73.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.66% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.53%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Ieq Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 51949.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.40% or 27299.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2924.0 shares worth $7397.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.