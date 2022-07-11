If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.01, and it changed around $2.06 or 7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $469.66M. SBOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.27, offering almost -64.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.52% since then. We note from SilverBow Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.59K.

SilverBow Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SBOW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SilverBow Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Instantly SBOW has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.50 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.85% year-to-date, but still up 5.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is -35.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBOW is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

SilverBow Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.91 percent over the past six months and at a 83.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 203.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 179.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc. to make $179 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.90%. SilverBow Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 124.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares, and 75.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.45%. SilverBow Resources Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Strategic Value Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.57% of the shares, which is about 4.48 million shares worth $143.25 million.

G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P., with 8.02% or 1.35 million shares worth $29.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $9.41 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $6.98 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.