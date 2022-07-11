If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO)

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around $0.7 or 29.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.89M. ONVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.53, offering almost -175.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.84% since then. We note from Organovo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.57K.

Organovo Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONVO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Organovo Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Instantly ONVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.63 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.60% year-to-date, but still up 75.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 39.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONVO is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -867.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -867.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%.

ONVO Dividends

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.19%. Organovo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.49% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 5.49% or 0.48 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.