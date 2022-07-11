ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.52, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.79B. ICL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.96, offering almost -36.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.46% since then. We note from ICL Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

ICL Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ICL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ICL Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Instantly ICL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.55 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is -16.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICL is forecast to be at a low of $11.33 and a high of $13.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

ICL Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.57 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 160.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ICL Group Ltd to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.51. It is important to note, however, that the 5.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.31 per year.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.79% of ICL Group Ltd shares, and 17.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.02%.