How To Invest In Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.05, and it changed around $0.4 or 6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.27M. AHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -258.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.61% since then. We note from Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AHT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Instantly AHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.19 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.56% year-to-date, but still up 17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is -9.15% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -382.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.71 percent over the past six months and at a 267.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $327.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. to make $316.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.50%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 96.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, and 40.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.71%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Varde Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.06% of the shares, which is about 2.43 million shares worth $23.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.96% or 1.71 million shares worth $17.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $9.25 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $5.49 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.