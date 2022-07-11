Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.2 or 23.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.70M. HILS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.24, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.68% since then. We note from Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Instantly HILS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 07/08/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.28% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 6.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HILS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -466.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -466.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.86% of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares, and 7.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.64%. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.21% or 24222.0 shares worth $24515.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 8786.0 shares worth $8892.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held roughly 784.0 shares worth around $793.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.