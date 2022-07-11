HashiCorp Inc.â€™s (HCP): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $34.96, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.45B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.95, offering almost -194.48% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $25.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.00 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 2.89%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -61.60% year-to-date, but still up 18.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -8.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.5 day(s).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

HashiCorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -51.97 percent over the past six months and at a -8.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc. to make $100.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of HashiCorp Inc. shares, and 123.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.64%. HashiCorp Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 82.39% of the shares, which is about 26.22 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with 22.02% or 7.01 million shares worth $637.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $43.24 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $71.71 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.