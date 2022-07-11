Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 7.73 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.89, and it changed around -$0.48 or -6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -81.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.57% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.02K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.05 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.19% year-to-date, but still up 48.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -30.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.61% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 139.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 417.86%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $22.07 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 4.67% or 1.88 million shares worth $12.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $5.63 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.