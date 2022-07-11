Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK)

In the last trading session, 3.16 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.22, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.47B. CUK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -202.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.61% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.62 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.54% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -36.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -65.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 16.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.41%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 101 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 10.14 million shares worth $187.5 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.33% or 1.99 million shares worth $36.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.18 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.