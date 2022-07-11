Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among GoodRx Holdings Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: GDRX)

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.57, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65B. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.05, offering almost -631.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.61% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.88 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.90% year-to-date, but still up 10.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -12.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.83 percent over the past six months and at a -14.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $213.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $176.63 million and $194.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.00%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.14% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.57% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 80.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 12.89 million shares worth $421.22 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 9.75% or 8.06 million shares worth $263.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $81.07 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $74.38 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.