Future Outlook And Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 41.42 million shares of the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.97, and it changed around $10.09 or 113.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.84M. PLRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.02, offering almost -47.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.12% since then. We note from Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 295.54K.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Instantly PLRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 113.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.56 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.22% year-to-date, but still up 10.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) is 31.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLRX is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.80 percent over the past six months and at a -23.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Pliant Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 million and $2.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.80%.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.96% of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 88.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.72%. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with TRV GP III, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.14% of the shares, which is about 5.84 million shares worth $40.93 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.95% or 5.41 million shares worth $72.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $8.84 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $8.71 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.