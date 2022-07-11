Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.19, and it changed around $0.93 or 9.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -252.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.67% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FLNC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.24 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.53% year-to-date, but still up 18.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 7.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNC is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.98 percent over the past six months and at a -149.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $361.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 92.00%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 111.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.55%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 5.53 million shares worth $61.83 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 4.97% or 2.74 million shares worth $30.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $13.23 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $12.84 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.