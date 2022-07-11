First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Stock: Can It Surge Further? – Marketing Sentinel
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. AG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.80, offering almost -111.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.43% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.34 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -19.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AG is forecast to be at a low of $7.74 and a high of $19.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.49 percent over the past six months and at a 1,150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $156.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. to make $190 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.08%. First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 950.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.80% per year for the next five years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.50% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, and 34.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.01%. First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is held by 305 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.01% of the shares, which is about 26.16 million shares worth $344.33 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.35% or 8.76 million shares worth $97.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.46 million shares worth $127.31 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $118.0 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.

