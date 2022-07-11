ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EPIX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.00M. EPIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.70, offering almost -1004.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.95% since then. We note from ESSA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 199.07K.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.06% year-to-date, but still down -14.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is -47.36% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPIX is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -792.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -643.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

ESSA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.79 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares, and 83.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.09%. ESSA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.70% of the shares, which is about 5.03 million shares worth $71.49 million.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with 10.99% or 3.53 million shares worth $50.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $38.34 million, making up 8.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $10.44 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.