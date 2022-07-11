EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.30, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.76B. EQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.41, offering almost -46.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.2% since then. We note from EQT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.07 million.

EQT Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EQT as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQT Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.94 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -31.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQT is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

EQT Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.68 percent over the past six months and at a 227.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 642.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 375.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EQT Corporation to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%. EQT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 3.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 60.05% per year for the next five years.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of EQT Corporation shares, and 100.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.92%. EQT Corporation stock is held by 563 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.29% of the shares, which is about 63.88 million shares worth $2.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.38% or 34.65 million shares worth $755.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.74 million shares worth $234.32 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.52 million shares worth around $207.58 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.