eBay Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of EBAY Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.68, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.53B. EBAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.19, offering almost -90.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.06% since then. We note from eBay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.29 million.

eBay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended EBAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eBay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Instantly EBAY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.96 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is -9.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBAY is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $67.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

eBay Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.11 percent over the past six months and at a -0.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect eBay Inc. to make $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.10%. eBay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -89.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.36% per year for the next five years.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of eBay Inc. shares, and 95.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.03%. eBay Inc. stock is held by 1,516 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 46.69 million shares worth $3.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.31% or 46.54 million shares worth $2.66 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.9 million shares worth $1.12 billion, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.26 million shares worth around $881.64 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.