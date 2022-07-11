Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.08 or 9.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.28M. EAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -4075.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Eargo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Eargo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EAR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eargo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9240 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.44% year-to-date, but still up 19.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is -44.03% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1011.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1011.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Eargo Inc. to make $21.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 million and $22.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.66% of Eargo Inc. shares, and 59.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.86%. Eargo Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $23.06 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, with 7.35% or 2.89 million shares worth $14.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $3.1 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $3.27 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.