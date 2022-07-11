Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.35, and it changed around $0.45 or 7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.42M. DO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.04, offering almost -89.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.28% since then. We note from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.39 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.33% year-to-date, but still up 7.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is -27.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, and 73.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.65%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Lasry, Marc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $79.61 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 8.22% or 8.23 million shares worth $52.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $19.82 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $15.5 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.