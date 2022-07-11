CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $220.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.70, and it changed around -$1.5 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.06B. CRSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.96, offering almost -91.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.58% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.21 for the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.27 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still up 26.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 11.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSP is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -186.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.14 percent over the past six months and at a -291.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -123.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $2.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.00%.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 62.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.51%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 583 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 9.4 million shares worth $590.29 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 5.96% or 4.62 million shares worth $289.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.35 million shares worth $389.71 million, making up 8.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $127.2 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.