Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.09M. CRTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -1052.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from Creatd Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.91% year-to-date, but still up 13.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -23.14% up in the 30-day period.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.40%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.58% of Creatd Inc. shares, and 8.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.27%. Creatd Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 0.69 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp, with 1.98% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.16 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.