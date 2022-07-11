Could SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.81, and it changed around $0.62 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.31B. S currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.53, offering almost -192.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.47% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

SentinelOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.72 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.90% year-to-date, but still up 14.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 10.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.52 percent over the past six months and at a 21.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc. to make $84.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.50%.

SentinelOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -239.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of SentinelOne Inc. shares, and 82.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.16%. SentinelOne Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.55% of the shares, which is about 34.44 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Third Point, LLC, with 14.39% or 26.71 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $300.38 million, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 6.35 million shares worth around $320.55 million, which represents about 3.42% of the total shares outstanding.