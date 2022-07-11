Could Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (NYSE: AMBP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. AMBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.43, offering almost -110.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.48% since then. We note from Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMBP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Instantly AMBP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.32 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.45% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is -11.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBP is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.20%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -289.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 51.39% per year for the next five years.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 13.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.34% of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, and 18.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.43% of the shares, which is about 14.64 million shares worth $132.17 million.

Brahman Capital Corporation, with 1.69% or 10.17 million shares worth $91.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.75 million shares worth $42.89 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $35.03 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.