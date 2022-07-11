Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.76 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $820.00M. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.66, offering almost -207.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.32% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.05% year-to-date, but still down -7.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -31.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.49 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc. to make $218.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 68.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.62%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 320 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 23.91 million shares worth $106.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.06% or 22.62 million shares worth $114.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 13.99 million shares worth $65.6 million, making up 4.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.47 million shares worth around $57.83 million, which represents about 4.09% of the total shares outstanding.