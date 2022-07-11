Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -996.95%

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.88, and it changed around -$0.66 or -8.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.85B. CD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.58, offering almost -111.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.49% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.52 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.42% year-to-date, but still down -2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 2.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $55.93 and a high of $75.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -996.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -712.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.10 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited to make $145.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $93.92 million and $103.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.10%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 19.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.99%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 162 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 8.68 million shares worth $57.22 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 4.17% or 7.78 million shares worth $51.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.05 million shares worth $33.31 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $25.63 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.