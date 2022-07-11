Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.73, and it changed around $0.79 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. CLDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.20, offering almost -113.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.74% since then. We note from Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 823.92K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.05 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.82% year-to-date, but still down -0.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 8.70% down in the 30-day period.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.15 percent over the past six months and at a -21.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics Inc. to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $640k and $153k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 161.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.70%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 103.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.80%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 7.0 million shares worth $270.46 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 8.39% or 3.92 million shares worth $151.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $52.29 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $51.35 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.